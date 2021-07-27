Mumbai, Jul 26 (PTI) A wanted criminal, who had jumped bail in 1986 in a murder case, was arrested by Trombay police from a slum in south Mumbai after almost 35 years, an official said on Monday.

The accused, Prakash Murarilal Ratan alias Pakya (59), who now earns his living by selling garlands, had been living in the slum in the Cuffe Parade area for the last 20 years by changing his identity with his son, he said.

Pakya had allegedly stabbed a goon to death in the Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar area way back in 1984 over an old rivalry.

He was arrested but managed to secure bail in 1986. However, he never appeared before the court for hearing, following which a non-bailable warrant was issued against him, the official added.

The accused was produced before a court on Monday which remanded him in judicial custody, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)