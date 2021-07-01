Pune, July 1 (PTI) A 28-year-old doctor allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on Thursday, a day after his wife also ended her life in a similar manner over a dispute in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said.

According to the police, Dr Ankita Shendkar (25) committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling at her home in Wanwadi on Wednesday evening, while her husband Dr Nikhil Shendkar was found hanging in the bathroom on Thursday morning.

The couple, who got married in 2019, used to run a clinic in Wanwadi area, an official said.

"For the last three months, Nikhil was practicing in Karsurdi village near Yavat in Pune district, while Ankita worked at their Wanwadi-based clinic. On Wednesday, Nikhil received a call from one of his patients, suffering from a mental illness. However, since he was in Kasurdi, Nikhil asked his wife to attend to the patient, but she refused," the official said.

The couple then had an argument over the phone, and in the evening when Nikhil came home, he found Ankita hanging in a room on the third floor of their house, he said.

When he failed to revive Ankita, Nikhil alerted the police and she was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered.

Nikhil also allegedly committed suicide by hanging in the bathroom the next day, and left a brief note stating no one should be held responsible for his death, the official said.

