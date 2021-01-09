Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) A case has been registered against the driver of a tempo that fell into a gorge, killing three people at Poladpur in Maharashtra's Raigad district, police said on Saturday.

Three people died and 34 seriously injured when a tempo ferrying 67 people from a wedding fell into a 250-feet deep gorge at Kudpan on Friday evening, an official said.

While two persons were killed on the spot and one died during treatment, 34 are undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital, the official said.

The driver lost control of the vehicle at a ghat section causing the tempo to plunge into the gorge, the official said.

The Poladpur police have registered a case against the driver under relevant sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act, he added.

