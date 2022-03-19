Pune, Mar 19 (PTI) A fire broke out at a manufacturing unit in Maharashtra's Pune district on Saturday, and no casualties were reported in the incident, an official from the fire brigade said.

The blaze erupted in the afternoon at a factory manufacturing car-care products located near Kasurdi village in Bhor tehsil, he said.

"The factory has highly inflammable material used in the manufacturing of car-care products. As there were some commercial LPG cylinders stocked at the plant, the fire spread rapidly," the official said.

At least six tankers have been pressed into service and firefighter operation is underway, he said.

There were no reports of any casualties or injuries so far, the official said.

