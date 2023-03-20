Thane, Mar 20 (PTI) A fire broke out in a godown complex in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, a civic official said.

Also Read | Credit Suisse, UBS Shares Sink After Last Minute Takeover.

No casualty was reported in the blaze that erupted in a scrap godown in Shil Diva area around 2.50 pm, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the RDMC of the TMC.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat Push: India Can Achieve Energy Independence by 2047, Says US Report.

Five fire engines were pressed into service to douse the flames and the firefighting operation is underway, he said.

At least eight to nine godowns were affected in the blaze, he said, adding that the cause for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, another fire broke out at a dumping ground in Kalyan, a fire official at the civic fire station said.

The details of the blaze reported at Umbarde dumping ground are awaited, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)