Thane, Mar 28 (PTI) A short circuit in the cable of a lamppost at Yeoor forest in Maharashtra's Thane district caused a fire on Monday afternoon, an official said.

The blaze, which started at around 2pm near an Air Force Station in the vicinity, was doused with the help of one fire-tending vehicle in less than an hour, he added.

There is no report of injury to anyone, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell.

