Palghar, May 2 (PTI) A four-member committee has been constituted to probe into alleged atrocities on tribals by police at village in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | German Minister to Meet with Climate Activist Group.

The order issued by the district collector stated that the committee was being formed based on the directions by the National Commission for Backward Classes to probe into the incident that took place in Dhanivari village of Dahanu taluka.

Also Read | Carbon Tax: Top Government Officials, Industry Leaders Likely To Meet on May 4 To Discuss European Union's Move To Impose Carbon Tax.

The order by the collector stated that local MLAs had in a memorandum said that the sub-divisional officer had issued notices to the project affected persons in the Mumbai-Baroda Expressway project.

The MLAs in the memorandum claimed that on April 19, the police pulled women from their houses, beat them up with sticks and razed their houses with the help of a JCB. They also further alleged that tribals were stripped and beaten up.

Taking into account the memorandum and the directions of the commission, a probe will be carried out into the alleged incident by a four-member committee comprising senior district officials and a report will be submitted in 15 days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)