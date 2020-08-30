Mumbai, Aug 30 (PTI) Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday inaugurated three key bridges and two road improvement projects in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli and said that the road network in far-flung areas of this Naxal-hit district will enhance the region's socio-economic development.

Gadkari said the national highway connectivity in Maharashtra-Chhatisgarh-Telangana has got a boost through these projects.

Besides inaugurating these projects via video link, the Road Transport and Highways Minister also laid foundation stone for four other major bridge projects across the rivers- Wainganga, Bandiya, Perikota and Perimili. The collective cost of these projects, including the inaugurated ones, is worth Rs 777 crore, an official statement said.

The projects inaugurated on Sunday were855 metre major bridge across Pranahita river on NizamabadJagdalpur Road (NH 63) at a cost of Rs 168 crore,630 metre high level bridge across the Indravati River near Patagudam on Nizamabad Jagdalpur Road (NH 63) at a cost of Rs 248 crore and30 metre high level bridge near Lankachen on BejurpalliAheri Road, an official statement said.

"The all-weatherroad network in far-flung areas of Naxal affected districts like Gadchiroli will improve the socio-economic development in the region and in upcoming two years or so Gadchiroli district will see an all-round transformation," the minister was quoted as saying.

"These projects are considered crucial for improving mobility for socio-economic development of the Gadchiroli district," he added.

"With the construction of these key bridges, the National Highway connectivity in Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh Telangana is complete now. This is a dream which has come true after nearly 25 years, when it was conceived when I was a minister in Maharashtra," Gadkari said.

With this, the total length of the National Highway in Gadchiroli district has increased from 54 kms to 647 kms during his tenure, he added.

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved 44 road projects of 541 kms length with an outlay of Rs 1,740 crore for Gadchiroli district, the minister said.

On the development of backward areas, Gadkari, who is also the MSME Minister, said that with bamboo available in plenty, Gadchiroli can become a hub of agarbatti (incense sticks) manufacturing.

"There is a scope to set up 100 units, which would give employment to local people," he added.

Gadkari said that he is initiating a project for conversion of rice to ethanol in Gadchiroli as part of bio- fuel development programme.

