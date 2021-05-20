Thane, May 20 (PTI) Two women and a girl were rescued from flesh trade by the police, who conducted a raid at a flat in Mira Road of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

The raid was conducted at Shanti Nagar locality on Wednesday by Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police, he said.

"Acting on a tip-off that flesh trade was being operated from the house, police raided the premises and nabbed a woman agent," senior inspector Sampat Patil said.

She was identified as Dalvindar Kaur Rajusingh Baraj (52), from whom Rs 15,000 were seized, he said.

An offence under various sections of the IPC, Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act (ITPA) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against her at Naya Nagar police station, police said.

