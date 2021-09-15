Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Wednesday said that the state cabinet meeting has given its approval for the ordinance to restore the Other Backward Class (OBC) reservation in local body elections.

He said that the ordinance in this regard will come in the state Assembly and if everyone is of the same views then it will be passed.

"Today the state cabinet meeting has given its approval for the ordinance to restore the Other Backward Class (OBC) reservation in local body elections. The ordinance will be issued on the line of Andra Pradesh and Telangana governments' decisions," said Bhujbal.

"We will not cross the 50 per cent reservation cap. Due to this 10 to 15 per cent of seats of OBC will be affected in local body elections. The ordinance will come in Vidhan Bhavan and later if everyone is of the same views then it will be passed and we have spoken to the Leader of Opposition, Devendra Fadvanis over it," he added.

Another Minister in Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, Vijay Wadettiwar said, "It will be implemented according to the district population. Some districts have more population of OBC but some states have done it and accordingly, we will do it and will not exceed the 50 per cent cap."

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party has warned protests in the state and has announced that no local body elections will be held until any decision is made on the OBC reservation. (ANI)

