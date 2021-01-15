Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) Vaccination of healthcare workers for COVID-19 will be carried out in Maharashtra four days a week so that health services at hospitals are not hampered due to their absence, an official said on Friday.

The inoculation drive is set to begin from Saturday with healthcare workers being the beneficiaries in the first phase.

"The vaccination drive will be carried out for four days a week (after the launch on Saturday)," said a senior health department official.

"Majority of the health staff in the state comprises of nurses and others having similar skill sets. Hence we need to manage their availability as well as their duty hours before sending them SMS for inoculation," he said.

All beneficiaries will be getting text message before they are vaccinated.

Asked when the state is expected to receive a second lot of vaccine doses, he said the state government will inform the Centre about the number of health workers it needs to vaccinate but it is up to the Centre to sanction vaccine supply.

Maharashtra has received 9.83 lakh vaccine doses so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)