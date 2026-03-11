Srijan Realty Earns IGBC Platinum Pre-Certification for Six Homes Because Green Living Shouldn't Be a Luxury

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 11: When Srijan Realty set out to build homes that people would genuinely love living in, sustainability wasn't an afterthought. It was the starting point. That philosophy has now earned the company IGBC Pre-Certified Platinum status the highest green building recognition in India across six of its residential and mixed-use developments.

The six projects - The Royal Ganges & Primus Ganges, Solus, Lagunabay, Botanica, Town Square and Palladina aren't just buildings. They're an attempt to rethink what modern urban housing can look like when environmental responsibility is baked in from day one.

Vinod Agarwal, Director, Srijan Realty, said, "At Srijan, sustainability is not something applied at the end of a project; it is embedded in how we design and build. Achieving IGBC Pre-Certified Platinum status across six developments reflects our belief that responsible construction should also enhance everyday living. Homes designed for efficiency, wellness, and environmental responsibility create better experiences for residents while supporting more resilient cities."

What This Means for the People Living There

Residents across these six developments can expect real, tangible differences in their daily lives:

- Up to 20-25% lower electricity and water bills each year

- Fresher indoor air and a healthier environment inside their homes

- More comfortable living spaces better light, better ventilation, better design

These aren't promises made on paper. They're the result of decisions made at every stage of development from how each building is oriented on its plot to the materials used on its walls.

How Srijan Builds Differently

Earning Platinum pre-certification means going beyond the basics. Here's what that looks like in practice:

Designing with the climate in mind: Buildings are positioned to stay cool naturally, with solar-reflective materials and thoughtfully designed facades that reduce heat and bring in daylight.

Taking water seriously: Each development features rainwater harvesting, on-site water recycling through advanced treatment plants, and low-flow fixtures so less freshwater is wasted.

Using energy wisely: From efficient lighting to solar water heating systems, energy use is reduced without compromising comfort.

Choosing better materials: Low-VOC paints and recycled construction materials mean cleaner air inside better for families, better for the planet.

Creating neighbourhoods, not just buildings: Green landscaping reduces the urban heat island effect and gives residents the kind of open, walkable community spaces that make a home feel like a place worth belonging to.

Managing waste responsibly: Waste is sorted at source, and organic waste is processed on-site keeping the community clean and reducing landfill pressure.

Vinod Agarwal added: "Our projects demonstrate that thoughtfully designed green homes can be efficient, aesthetically appealing, and economical to operate. Sustainable development is not only about environmental responsibility it is about creating better homes and stronger communities for the future."

A Bet on Eastern India's Future

India's green building sector has grown significantly in recent years, driven in large part by the Indian Green Building Council's work in raising construction standards. Srijan Realty's decision to pursue IGBC Platinum certification across not one, but six developments, signals something meaningful that sustainable, community-focused housing is becoming the norm in Eastern India, not the exception.

As these projects move toward completion and full certification, Srijan will continue monitoring performance to ensure every green promise translates into a real benefit for the families who call these homes their own.

About Srijan Realty

Srijan Realty is one of Eastern India's most respected real estate developers, known for building homes that blend design, quality, and a genuine care for the people who live in them. The company has long believed that thoughtful construction and responsible development go hand in hand and these six IGBC Platinum projects are the clearest expression of that belief yet.

