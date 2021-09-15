Nagpur, Sep 15 (PTI) A group of five persons allegedly killed a history-sheeter near his house in Old Shukrawari area of Nagpur in full public view, police said on Wednesday.

The murder occurred late on Tuesday night, and police have arrested three of the accused so far, they said.

The deceased was identified as Mahesh alias Gamchhu Namdeo Lambat, an accused in a 2011 murder case, a police official said.

Lambat (50), a resident Juni Shukrawari area, had come to his area on a motorcycle, when the accused attacked him with weapons. First, he was hit on his head with sticks. Lambat tried to escape, but failed to do so. As soon as he fell on the ground, the attackers stabbed him and also hit on his head with a stone, he added.

The attackers fled from the spot, after which Lambat's son and neighbours rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Angry over his death, his relatives created ruckus at the hospital, he said.

On being alerted, Kotwali police rushed to the hospital and pacified his relatives. The body was later shifted to a government-run hospital for post-mortem.

DCP (Zone V) Lohit Matani and staff of the Kotwali police station rushed to the spot and inspected the crime scene.

Police on Wednesday arrested three accused identified as Piyush Malwande, Lokesh Yelne (both 25) and Vaibhav alias Chidya Bante (22), the official said, adding that two of their accomplices are still absconding.

They were booked under various sections of the IPC, including murder, The arrested trio will be produced in the court on Thursday, he said.

