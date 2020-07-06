Mumbai, Jul 6 (PTI) Further easing coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Maharashtra government on Monday decided to allow hotels and other entities providing accommodation services like lodges and guest houses outside containment zones to operate from July 8 at 33 per cent of their capacity.

The government announced the decision through a notification here.

The permission has been granted on conditions of these entities adheringto social distancing norms and other protocols.

