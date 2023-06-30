Thane, Jun 30 (PTI) Heavy rains pummeled Maharashtra's Konkan division, which recorded an average 72.2 mm shower in 24 hours, an official said on Friday.

The weather department has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in Konkan on Saturday and moderate rainfall for Thane, Palghar and Mumbai on Sunday.

Also Read | India’s Indigenous Developed Light Combat Aircraft Tejas Completes Seven Years of Service.

As per an official release, Thane district recorded 81.9 mm shower in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday.

The division has so far received a total of 460.80 mm of rains since January.

Also Read | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Burn Centre's Ordinance Copies for the Transfer and Posting of IAS and DANICS Officers on July 3.

According to the district-wise data, Thane received 81.90 mm, Palghar 73.60 mm, Raigad 66.00 mm, Ratnagiri 75.90 mm and Sindhudurg 66.80 mm rain during the day.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in a release said the city received 59.94 mm rainfall between 9.30 am and 4.30 pm.

The city has recorded 633.92 mm rainfall since January, while last year it had received 323 mm during the same period, it stated.

The neighbouring Palghar district received an average of 69.97 mm rain in 24 hours ending 8 am, an official said.

Vikramgad received the highest 101.50 mm of rain on Thursday, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)