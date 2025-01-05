Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 5 (ANI): Maha Kumbh 2025 is set for multiple potential world records including one for distributing the most number of spectacles and eye tests done at a single event. In light of this, Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj praised the initiative of 'Netra Kumbh'; an initiative organised to provide free eye check-ups to devotees in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

"Indian culture's key expression is service...eye is the most sensitive organ, we can see the whole world and ourselves with it...as per capability 'Netra Kumbh' event is totally welcoming...last time around 1 lakh specs were distributed and this time also the specs will be distributed," said the Swami.

Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj is going to be chief guest for the event.

Dr Ranjan Bajpai, who is on the organising committee for Netra Kumbh, highlighted how the number of participants for Netra Kumbh are double than last time, with the plan of distributing 3 lakh spectacles and 5 lakh eye check ups.

"In the last Netra Kumbh, a large number of devotees were tested for their eyes. This time, the number of participants has doubled. This time the target is three lakh spectacles and five lakh OPDs. The target is 10 thousand OPDs in a day. Extensive arrangements have been made for this," Dr Bajpai told ANI.

He added further, "The inauguration will be done by the hands of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj of Juna Akhara, the chief guest, while Gaurang Prabhu Ji Maharaj will be the special guest, and Sangh's co-worker Dr. Krishna Gopal Ji will be the keynote speaker."

Netra Kumbh has already been honoured in the Limca Book of records, with this year's attempt of making it into the Guiness Book of World Records.

"Last time it made its place in the Limca Book of World Records and this time an attempt will be made to get it a place in the Guinness Book of World Records," Bajpai told ANI.

Earlier, Rajesh Kumar Singh, who is responsible for crowd management, elaborated on the infrastructure. "Netra Kumbh has been built on about 10 acres. A total of 11 hangars have been built in it. Last time there were only 5 hangars."

"An eye examination will be done here in a systematic manner. A big hangar has been built, where all the devotees will gather. After this, they will be sent to two different OPD chambers, where they will be able to consult doctors after getting their registration done," Singh said.

Singh also mentioned how there have been arrangements made to set up an eye donation camp too. In the last Netra Kumbh, over 11 thousand people donated their eyes, according to Singh.

"Sri Lanka, a country much smaller than us, donates corneas to the entire world. We have resolved to set up an eye donation camp here, allowing those who wish to donate their eyes to give the gift of sight to others. In the last Netra Kumbh, over 11,000 people donated their eyes," Singh added. (ANI)

