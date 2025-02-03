Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): A large number of devotees gathered at Prayagraj to take a holy dip in the River Ganga and offer prayers to Maa Saraswati on the occasion of 'Basant Panchami' in the early hours of Monday.

A massive influx of devotees was witnessed at Prayagraj junction as the city gears up to host the sacred Amrit Snan on February 3, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami.

The event is part of the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, drawing pilgrims from across the country to take the holy dip in the Ganges.

The holy city saw devotees from different parts of the country, with many also performing charitable acts and rituals.

It is believed that Maa Saraswati was born on Basant Panchami, and taking a dip in the Ganga on this auspicious day holds great significance.

Speaking about the preparedness for the Amrit Snan today, Additional Mela Adhikari Vivek Chaturvedi said, "Today is the "Amrit Snan' on the occasion of Basant Panchami and the procession of Mahanirvani Akhara and Shri Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara is heading towards the Sangam ghat...Proper arrangements have been made for the safety of devotees."

Spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur told ANI, "Today is the 'Amrit Snan' on the occasion of Basant Panchami. I don't think that such a large number of people would have ever come to Kumbh at this time. Children and old people should be taken for 'snan' in the beginning. Devotees should take care of everyone. I also urge the youth to ensure the safety of everyone."

Spiritual leader Swami Kailashanand Giri said, "Today on the occasion of Basant Panchami we offer prayers to Goddess Saraswati. Today is the 'Amrit Snan' on the occasion of Basant Panchami. We will head towards the ghat by 4.30 am. Today is a very holy day."

Meanwhile, Mahamandleshwars of different akhadas started leading processions for the third 'Amrit Snan' of Maha Kumbh 2025.

Police personnel also offered prayers as Saints and Nagas headed towards Triveni Sangam for the 'Amrit Snan' on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

The Hindu festival of Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami, Shri Panchami, and Saraswati Panchami, is celebrated on the first day of spring and falls on the fifth day of the month of Magha. It also heralds the start of Holi preparations, which take place forty days following the feast. Maa Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of learning, music, and the arts, is honoured throughout the festival.

The Uttar Pradesh government has made elaborate arrangements in Prayagraj for the occasion, which have been praised by devotees. Many have commended the government's efforts in ensuring a smooth and safe experience for pilgrims.

To ensure a smooth experience for devotees during the Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami, the Kumbh Command and Control Centre is overseeing all operations for the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025. The centre is monitoring 25 sectors, 30 pontoon bridges, and sensitive barricades, with over 3,000 CCTV cameras deployed to cover both the city and the Mela area.

The Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on January 13, will continue until February 26. The event has already attracted millions of devotees from across the country and around the world and is expected to set new records for attendance and participation. (ANI)

