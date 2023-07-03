Bhopal, Jul 3 (PTI) Chhattisgarh minister TS Singh Deo on Monday said political developments of the kind that have taken place in Maharashtra have occurred in several states but it is the people who will ultimately decide the fate of such alignments.

Singh Deo, who the Congress has designated as deputy chief minister in the Bhupesh Baghel government, said the developments in Maharashtra were an example of "unfair conduct".

On Sunday, Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the Nationalist Congress Party and joined the Eknath Shinde government along with eight MLAs.

"These days, such developments have become normal in the country's politics. We have seen it in Karnataka, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Punjab. This is not fair and and example of unfair conduct," he told PTI.

Singh Deo, who was here to meet kin, said, "Ultimately, voters will decide the fate of such things. Today, it is breaking and uniting people by influencing them but finally people's mandate will prevail at the time of elections."

