Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 12 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 81,37,211, an official from the state health department said.

Also Read | Fuel Prices to Reduce in Kerala As Pinarayi Vijayan Government Likely To Halve Cess on Petrol and Diesel by Rs 1.

The death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,421, while the count of recoveries reached 79,88,704 after 11 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Inspired by 'Ajith Kumar's Thunivu', Youth Attempts to Rob Bank in Coimbatore; Arrested.

The state had on Saturday logged 18 COVID-19 cases.

As per the health department report, the Mumbai circle reported the highest number of four cases, followed by three in Akola, two in Pune, one each in Nagpur, Kolhapur and Nashik circles.

With this, the state is left with 86 active cases.

Pune district has the highest number of 34 active cases, followed by 15 in the Mumbai and six in Thane.

With 7,455 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, the overall tally of tests conducted across the state so far rose to 8,62,98,892.

Maharashtra's recovery rate is 98.17 per cent and the case fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.

According to the health department, 7,57,485 passengers arrived in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur international airports. Of these, 17,018 passengers underwent RT-PCR tests and 29 of them tested positive for the infection.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases: 81,37,211; fresh cases:12; death toll 1,48,421; recoveries 79,88,704; active cases 86; total tests: 8,62,98,892.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)