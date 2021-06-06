Nagpur, June 6 (PTI) A case has been registered against a 23-year-old man in Maharashtra's Nagpur for allegedly raping a woman on the false promise of marriage, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Vaibhav Kailash Raut, is a resident of Navegaon Chijada in the district, they said.

"The accused had befriended the victim following their phone interaction. As they started knowing each other, he told her that he wanted to marry her. In October last year, he took her to a resort, where he offered her a cup of tea laced with sedatives," an official said.

"When the victim fell unconscious, he raped her there and clicked her objectionable pictures and videos," he said.

Later, the accused raped the woman on several occasions by threatening her, police said.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman on Saturday, Deolapar police have booked the accused under IPC section 376 (rape) and others, and investigation into the case is on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)