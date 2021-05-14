Thane, May 14 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was found bludgeoned to death inside a locked room in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The death came to light when people complained of foul smell coming from a room in a courier company's staff quarters in Ovali area on Thursday, assistant police inspector Prashant Aware of the Narpoli police station said.

On breaking into the room on ground floor of the building, the police found the body of Hafizullah Jakaullah Ansari in a highly decomposed condition, he said.

According to the police, some unidentified persons had allegedly thrust a cotton cloth into the victim's mouth and hit him on the head with a hard and blunt object.

The assailants had allegedly fled after locking the room from outside, the official said, adding that a case under section 302 (murder) has been registered in this regard. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)