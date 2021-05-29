Thane, May 29 (PTI) The district court here in Maharashtra on Saturday sentenced a 32-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering his jobless younger brother in 2017 after the latter demanded money for buying alcohol.

Thane principal district and sessions court judge R M Joshi convicted the accused, Sunil Mane, under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for murder and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000.

According to the prosecution, Sunil Mane attacked his younger brother Aakash (19) with a stick at their house in Bhiwandi on October 12, 2017 after the latter demanded Rs 2,000 for buying liquor.

The prosecution examined a total of 12 witnesses during the trial.

The accused and his parents are daily wagers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)