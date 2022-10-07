Nashik, Oct 7 (PTI) One person was arrested in Nashik in Maharashtra on Friday allegedly with fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 5.08 lakh, a police official said.

Also Read | DPSUs Indigenize 72 Items Before Their Original Timelines; Check Details Here.

The search of the accused's room netted 40 fake notes of Rs 500 denomination, 244 of Rs 2,000 denomination, he said.

Also Read | EC Asks Uddhav Thackeray to Response Eknath Shinde Group's Claim on Poll Symbol.

"The accused is an idli seller hailing from Tamil Nadu. Further probe is underway into the origin of the Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICNs) and the modus operandi to circulate them," the Mumbai Naka police station official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)