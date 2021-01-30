Thane, Jan 30 (PTI) The police on Saturday rescued a 31-year-old man who allegedly attempted to commit suicide by jumping into a creek in Navi Mumbai, an official said.

The police control room received an alert about a man who had jumped into Vashi creek around 2.30 pm, senior inspector Sanjeev Dhumal said.

A team from Vashi police rushed to the scene and rescued Raghvendra Pal in the nick of time with the help of a local fisherman, he said.

The victim, a resident of Mankhurd, is unemployed and was fed up with domestic quarrels, which prompted him to take the extreme step, the official said.

