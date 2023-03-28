Alibag, Mar 28 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Raigad district sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his 70-year-old mother in a dispute over money.

District sessions judge S N Kole held the accused Madhukar Chandrakant Sakpal guilty of charges under sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

As per case details, the accused, who was a resident of Nagaon Fata village in Mahad taluka, had demanded money from his mother to travel to Pune. When she refused, the accused beat her up for three days and attacked her with a sickle and killed her on March 23, 2020.

