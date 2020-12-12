Nagpur, Dec 12 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his friend to death on Saturday over the latter's relationship with a woman acquaintance in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said.

According to the police, the accused Rizwan Khan, a resident of Shiv Nagar, allegedly killed his friend Kishore Nandanwar (25) in Yashodhara Nagar area in the morning hours.

The accused had introduced the victim to an acquaintance and soon they entered into a relationship, an official said.

Khan objected to the relationship and had asked the couple to break it off, and when they refused, he called the victim near Majri railway bridge and attacked him with a knife, he said.

The victim was admitted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the official said, adding that a case of murder has been registered in this regard.

