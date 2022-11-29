Thane, Nov 29 (PTI) A 50-year-old man allegedly killed his sister-in-law and injured his wife and mother-in-law over a dispute in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Badlapur town of the district around 6 am on Monday, an official said.

The accused arrived at his in-laws' place and picked up a quarrel about divorcing his wife and getting some documents of a house in Mumbai, he said.

The accused allegedly started beating and stabbing his 60-year-old mother-in-law and when his wife and sister-in-law intervened, he attacked them as well, the official said.

While the accused's sister-in-law died on the spot, the other two women had to be hospitalised, he said.

The accused has been arrested under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act, the station house officer of Badlapur West police station said.

