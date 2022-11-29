Mumbai, November 29: In a shocking incident that took place n Odisha, an undertrial allegedly tried to attack a magistrate with a knife. According to reports, the incident took place during court proceedings. Reportedly, the 51-year-old who is undergoing trial in four cases, including sexual harassment, allegedly tried to attack the judicial magistrate with a knife.

As per reports, the incident took place during court proceedings in Odisha's Berhampur. Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Vivek Saravana, Berhampur police superintendent said that the undertrial allegedy held the knife close magistrate Pragyan Paramita Pratihari's neck. Odisha Shocker: Man Takes Wife to Delhi on Pretext of Finding Work, Marries Her Off to Haryana Resident; Arrested.

The incident took place on Monday when the accused identified as Bhagaban Sahoo held the knife close to Pratihari’s neck for nearly 10 seconds. "But before he could harm the magistrate; she jumped from her podium with help from one of the lawyers and court staffer. Other court employees gathered and disarmed Sahoo," Saravana added.

Saravana said that all of a sudden, Sahoo climbed the podium of the magistrate before he was overpowered by the court staffers. After the incident, he was arrested and questioned about his alleged attack on the magistrate. Odisha Shocker: Stray Dog Mauls Girl Child to Death, Injures 12 People in Balangir; Cops Say No Trace of Canine.

"He did not give any reason and behaved like an abnormal person. We have now arrested him on the attempt to murder charges. We are also strengthening security measures in the court," the Berhampur police superintendent said.

