Latur, Jun 9 (PTI) A 29-year-old man was on Wednesday found dead in the water tank of a showroom for cars here in Maharashtra, police said.

The deceased used to work as an office boy at the showroom. His body was spotted in the water tank made up of fibreglass located on the second floor of the showroom by staff, an officer said.

The body was pulled out after cutting the tank, he said, adding the investigation is underway to understand the circumstances surrounding the death of the man. A case has been registered by the police.

