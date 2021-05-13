Aurangabad May 13: The government medical college in Aurangabad, one of the biggest health facilities in the Marathwada region, has proposed a certificate course in COVID-19 prevention and management for state-run medical colleges, an official said on Thursday.

The course will help treatment facilities get a continuous flow of doctors and required manpower for hospital services, Dr Kananbala Yelikar, the dean of the Aurangabad Government Medical College wrote in the proposal.

A proposal was submitted to the secretary of Medical Education, director of Medical education and research and registrar of the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences on Thursday, the official said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the condition of hospitals and their management, and it has also revealed the fact that despite providing monetary incentives, there was a shortage of healthcare personnel, the proposal stated.

A six-month certificate course is proposed for MBBS, homeopathy, Ayurveda and dentistry graduates, as they are currently involved in treating COVID-19 patients, the official said.

As per the proposal, the syllabus would comprise basic laboratory techniques of virology, safety measures, quality control, pathogenesis of infectious diseases, diagnosis of COVID-19 and management, ventilator support awareness and vaccination.

When contacted, Dr Yelikar said, "We are currently working with deficit manpower. The course will help us get skilled manpower, which will prove useful during a possible third wave of the pandemic."

