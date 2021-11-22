Aurangabad, Nov 22 (PTI) South Central Railway was behaving in a discriminatory manner in Marathwada region due to which there was a delay in projects, Maharashtra Public Works Department Minister Ashok Chavan said on Monday.

Speaking at the commissioning of a rail overbridge in Bhokar in Nanded, the senior Congress leader said such delays were inconveniencing people.

"The delay in (rail) projects in Marathwada is beyond understanding. South Central Railway is discriminating. I shall meet Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve soon," he added.

Speaking on other issues, Chavan said relief worth Rs 1,100 crore has been given to farmers in Nanded, including Rs 500 crore disbursed by crop insurance firms, due to the alertness of the state revenue department teams.

