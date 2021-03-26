Mumbai, Mar 25 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister of State for Public Health Rajendra Patil-Yadravkar on Thursday claimed that IPS officer Rashmi Shukla had approached him and sought his support for the BJP post-2019 assembly polls.

Speaking to reporters, Patil said, "I was contacted by her after assembly polls as I got elected as an independent. She asked me to extend support to the BJP as the party was short of numbers to form government. But I refused."

Shukla is at the centre of controversy after BJP cited her confidential report to allege corruption in police transfers in Maharashtra. Leaders of the ruling MVA coalition alleged that she tapped phones without permission while conducting the probe.

