Nagpur, Mar 19 (PTI) As many as 3,235 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 35 died of the infection in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Friday, an official said.

With the addition of the latest cases and fatalities, the count of infections in the district has risen to 1,85,787 and the toll has reached 4,563, he said.

At least 1,245 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 1,55,655, he said.

This leaves the district with 25,569 active cases, the official said.

As many as 16,066 samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tested conducted to 14,46,816, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)