Nagpur, Apr 17 (PTI) With the addition of 6,956 cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nagpur district reached 3,15,999 on Saturday, an official said.

The district also recorded 79 casualties, the highest number of daily fatalities since the pandemic, raising the toll to 6,188, the official said.

As many as 5,004 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 2,43,603, leaving the region with 66,208 active cases, he said.

At least 29,053 swab samples were examined during the day, raising the total number of tests conducted here to 19,70,062, the official said.

