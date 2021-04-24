Nagpur, Apr 24 (PTI) Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Saturday saw its highest ever single-day spike of 7,999 COVID-19 cases that raised the tally of infections to 3,66,417, an official said.

The district also reported 82 casualties that took the toll to 6,849, the official said.

With the addition of 6,264 patients discharged during the day, the count of recoveries rose to 2,84,566, leaving the district with 75,002 active cases, he said.

As many as 25,300 swab samples were examined during the day, taking the number of tests conducted in the district 21,33,696, the official said.

