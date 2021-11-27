Nashik, Nov 27 (PTI) As many as 65 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while two died of the infection in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Saturday, an official said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Seven Men, Including Former Tamil Nadu Minister's Son Arrested for Robbing Truck Carrying Cashew Nuts Worth Rs 1.1 Crore in Namakkal.

With this, the tally of infections in the district reached 4,12,257, which includes 8,720 casualties, the official said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Woman Helps Paramour Rape Her Minor Daughter in Aurangabad, Arrested.

At least 39 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,03,056, he said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far in the region, 2,31,019 were from Nashik city, 1,57,633 from other parts of the district, 12,688 from Malegaon and 6,001 patients were from outside the district, it was stated.

A total of 28,52,137 swab samples have been tested till date, of which 6,100 were tested on Saturday, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)