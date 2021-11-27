Aurangabad, Nov 27: In a shocking incident shaming humanity, A woman permitted the man with whom she had illicit relations to sexually exploit her minor daughter before her in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad.

Police said the accused have been arrested on the complaint lodged by the minor victim. Accused has illicit relations with the divorced woman, who lives with her 17 years old daughter in a rented house in Garkheda area. Maharashtra Shocker: 32-Year-Old Man Murders Daughter In Aurangabad, Tries To Pass It Off As Suicide, Arrested

While narrating her ordeal to the police the girl said that some time ago, her mother and father began living separately owing to differences between them. She and her younger brother stayed with their mother who was having an affair with the accused man. The accused used to come to their house regularly for the past six years and would also stay in their house during night.

In August 2020, the man visited their house to talk to her mother. On the same day, her brother was sent to the place of a relative by their mother.

According to a report published by The Times of India, the accused made sexual advances towards the teenager. Shockingly, her mother told her to give in to the demands of the accused after she resisted his sexual advances. After this incident, the accused sexually assaulted her two times. Furthermore, he threatened her against informing anyone about the crime. She also left the home due to the fear of her mother and her paramour but returned as she could not find any shelter, she mentioned in the complaint.

The girl made an attempt to run away. She, however, could not find a shelter. Therefore, she came back. Following this, her mother tried to marry her off to a youth, with the intention to keep the heinous crime under the wraps. The teenage survivor then dialled the child helpline, following which she was rescued. Tamil Nadu Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Raped Repeatedly By Relative, Tries To End Life in Coimbatore District; Accused Arrested

The police, on the basis of the statement of the minor survivour, registered a case under relevant provisions and arrested her mother and her paramour. On Wednesday, the two arrestees were presented in a court and sent to police custody for three days.

