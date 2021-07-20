Nashik, Jul 20 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Nashik rose to 4,01,435, after 80 people tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, a health official said.

With the addition of four casualties during the day, the toll rose to 8,482, while the count of recoveries reached 3,91,530, as 146 patients were discharged from hospitals, the official said.

Of the latest casualties, three were reported from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) area and one from another part of the district, he said.

Of the total number of cases, Nashik city alone accounted for 2,27,896 infections, while 1,51,518 were from other parts of the district, 12,578 from Malegaon, 5,527 from outside the district, he added.

As many as 21,64,608 swab samples have been tested till date, of which 6,700 were tested during the day, it was stated.

