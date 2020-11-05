Nashik, Nov 5 (PTI) With a single-day addition of 240 new COVID-19 cases, the count of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 94,861 on Thursday, an official said.

Apart from this, six persons died of the disease during the day, taking the toll to 1,689, the official said.

Of the latest casualties, one each were reported from Malegaon and Nashik city, while the rest were from other parts of the district, he said.

Of the cases reported till date, Nashik city alone accounted for 62,767 infections, followed by 27,199 from other parts of the district, 4,173 from Malegaon and 722 from outside the district, the official said.

As many as 374 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the day, raising the number of recoveries in the district to 90,006, he added.

