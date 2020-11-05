The Narpatganj vidhan sabha segment is based in Araria district of Bihar. The seat will go to polls on November 7, when the Election Commission has scheduled the final phase of assembly elections. The contest here is primarily between Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The poll results would be declared on November 10, when the counting of votes will take place.

Narpatganj, along with 77 other constituencies, would be contested in the third round of elections on Saturday. The assembly segment has thrown fluctuating results over the past two decades, with back and forth victories of RJD and BJP candidates. In the last assembly elections, the winner from Narpatganj constituency was Anil Kumar Yadav of the RJD. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 3 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 7, Results on November 10.

Schedule of Bihar Phase 3 Elections

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 20 Scrutiny of Nominations October 21 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 23 Voting Date November 7 Result Date November 10

From the Mahagathbandhan camp, the Narpatganj seat was allotted to the RJD, which had won the seat in 2015. The party has re-fielded its sitting MLA Anil Kumar Yadav. From the rival NDA camp, the BJP was contesting. The saffron party issued the ticket to Jai Prakash Yadav.

The assembly polls in Bihar was the first major elections in India after the outbreak of COVID-19. The pandemic-induced lockdown had forced thousands of migrant labourers from the state to return back under strenuous mode of commutations. Ahead of the polls, analysts had claimed that the migrant crisis, along with unemployment, would be the major issues of the elections.

