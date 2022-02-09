Pune, Feb 9 (PTI) An 18-year-old cadet of the National Defence Academy (NDA) died after collapsing in the hostel of the tri-service training institute in Maharashtra's Pune on Wednesday, police said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says 'I Believe in Taking Everyone Along, Following Mantra of Unity in Diversity'.

According to the police, Cadet G Pratyush, who had reported to the academy on Monday, collapsed outside his room in the hostel on Tuesday evening.

Also Read | On Assembly Polls' Eve, PM Narendra Modi Exudes Confidence of BJP's Victory in All 5 States.

"The cadet fainted and collapsed in the passage outside the hostel room. He was taken to the military hospital, where he was declared brought dead," sub-inspector Suresh Jaybhay of Uttam Nagar police station said.

The family of the cadet was informed and a post-mortem was performed on Wednesday to ascertain the cause of death, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)