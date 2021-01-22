Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat on Friday said the party can succeed despite any wave if the women so wish and sought that its women's wing be strengthened.

He was talking at a function in which Sandhya Savalakhe took charge as chief of the Maharashtra unit of the women's wing.

It was the Congress which gave 50 per cent reservation to women in local bodies, he said.

