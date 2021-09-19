Pune, Sep 19 (PTI) An 18-year-old man died and another person was feared drowned during the immersion of Lord Ganesh idol in Alandi Road area of Pimpri Chinchwad near Pune city on Sunday evening, police said.

The body of the deceased, identified as Prajwal Kale, was fished out, while search is on for Datta Thombre (20), who had entered the river water along with Kale, they said.

Police said that they were part of a group that had gone to the Indrayani river to immerse the Ganesh idol around 6 pm.

"Kale and Thombre ventured into the water along with others to immerse the idol. But since both of them did not know swimming they could not fathom the depth of the water and drowned," a police officer from Pimpri Chinchwad said.

Kale's body was fished out with the help of the fire brigade staff, he said.

