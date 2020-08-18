Pune, Aug 18 (PTI) Over 1,700 people have been shifted to safer places in western Maharashtra's Kolhapur district in view of the rising Panchganga river, a district official said on Tuesday evening.

Water was being released from Radhanagari dam in the district, which is filled to capacity due to copious rains in its catchment area, at the rate of 4,256 cubic foot per second (cusec), he said.

It led to the rise in the level of the Panchganga, he said.

The level of the river at Rajaram bridge outside Kolhapur city had reached 41 feet, two feet above the warning level, by 8 pm, the official said.

The danger level of the river at this point is 43 feet.

"1,709 people from 49 families from flood-prone villages on the riverbank in Karveer and Chandgad tehsils were shifted to safer places," said the official from the district disaster management cell.

In neighbouring Sangli district, the water level of the Krishna river at Irwin Bridge reached 39.1 feet. The danger mark of the Krishna river is 45 feet at the spot.

Water is being released at 55.13 cusecs from the Koyna dam, said district official.

Floods had caused enormous damage in Kolhapur and Sangli districts last monsoon.

