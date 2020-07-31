Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) NCP chief Sharad Pawar expressed grief on the death of former Union home secretary Ram Pradhan and praised his contribution in the administrative service.

The 92-year-old former IAS officer died here due to age-related ailments on Friday.

"Felt saddened on learning about the death of former Union Home Secretary and Maharashtra's Chief Secretary Ram Pradhan. He made substantial contributions as secretary of home, defence, commerce departments during his 36-year-long administrative service," Pawar tweeted.

The NCP supremo said Pradhan, who served as private secretary of former deputy prime minister Yashwantrao Chavan, was an expert at resolving disputes, adding he had handled the situation in Punjab post Operation Blue Star "sensibly and with extreme patience".

Pawar recalled that Pradhan had suggested to ex-prime minister Rajiv Gandhi to take his (Pawar's) contribution in speaking to Akali Dal leaders following Operation Blue Star.

"I was on the opposition benches then. But Rajiv Gandhi accepted Pradhan's advice. The result of Pradhan's diplomacy and maturity of Rajiv ji was that I was entrusted with the responsibility of holding dialogue for the Punjab Accord for peace. Later the Punjab Accord for peace was realised. The credit for that definitely goes to Pradhan," Pawar tweeted.

Pawar also praised Pradhan for the role he played as Yashwantrao Chavan Centre and Nehru Centre trustee.

