Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) A 43-year-old man who sustained burns due to a gas leak at the Uran power station in Navi Mumbai succumbed to injuries during treatment, taking the death toll to two, police said on Monday.

Vishnu Patil was a contractual helper in the Maharashtra Power Generation Company's (Mahagenco) power station, an official said.

Patil was rushed to the National Burns Centre in Airoli, Navi Mumbai for treatment on Sunday, he said, adding that the condition of the one more person injured in the incident remains critical.

An accidental death report has been registered in this case and further probe is underway, the official said.

Gas leaked from a high-pressure booster pump at the gas turbine power station of Mahagenco on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The Mahagenco in a statement had said that there was a gas leak from a high-pressure booster pump, while a 120 MW unit located nearby was operational at Uran.

A team of Vivek Dhumale, the chief boiler supervisor, boiler technician K K Patil and Vishnu Patil, a helper who is a contractual employee, was carrying out a routine inspection when the accident occurred, Mahagenco said.

Dhumale succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the National Burns Centre, it stated.

