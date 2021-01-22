Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) Maharashtra's coronavirus tally increased to 20,03,657 with the addition of 2,779 cases on Friday, a state health official said.

As 50 patients succumbed to the infection during the day, the fatality count grew to 50,684, he said.

A total of 3,419 patients were discharged after treatment, pushing the state's recovery count to 19,06,827.

The number of active cases is now 44,926, he said.

Mumbai city reported 483 positive cases during the day, which took its overall case count to 3,05,136, while its death toll rose to 11,287 as nine patients succumbed on Friday.

With 61,742 more tests, the number of tests conducted so far in the state has gone up to 1,40,80,930.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 20,03,657, new cases: 2,779, death toll: 50,684, discharged: 19,06,827, active cases: 44,926, people tested so far: 1,40,80,930.

