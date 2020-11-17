Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 2,840 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 17,52,509, the state health department said.

With 68 more patients succumbing to the infection, the overall toll mounted to 46,102, it said.

Of the 68 fatalities, 51 occurred in the last 48 hours, while 12 were from the last week. The remaining five deaths occurred in the period before the last week, the department said in a release.

A total of 5,123 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the number of recoveries to 16,23,503, it said.

The state currently has 81,925 active cases.

