Mumbai, Mar 27 (PTI) Maharashtra reported 140 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 78,73,509, while the toll increased by one to reach 1,47,780, a health department official said.

The lone COVID-19 fatality in the state was reported from Mumbai.

So far, 77,24,803 people have been discharged post recovery, including 106 during the day, leaving the state with an active caseload of 926, he said.

Maharashtra health department data showed the fatality rate is 1.87 per cent and the recovery rate stands at 98.11 per cent.

As per the data, the overall number of coronavirus tests in Maharashtra reached 7,92,49,720 after 40,759 samples were examined in the last 24 hours.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which covers the metropolis, Thane, Navi Mumbai and other neighbouring areas, reported 49 new cases on Sunday, while the figure was 42 in Pune cirle comprising Pune, Satara and Solapur districts.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,73,509; fresh cases 140; death toll 1,47,780; recoveries 77,24,803; active cases 926; total tests 7,92,49,720.

