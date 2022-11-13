Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) Maharashtra on Sunday reported 144 COVID-19 cases, which took the state's infection count to 81,34,440, while the death toll rose by one to touch 1,48,401, a health official said.

Also Read | Gujarat: CBI Arrests Two Senior CGST Officials From Ankleshwar for Demanding Rs 75,000 Bribe.

The lone death took place in Buldhana district. Mumbai circle led with 55 new cases, followed by 67 in Pune circle, six in Akola circle, five each in Nagpur and Nashik circle, three in Kolhapur, two in Latur, one in Aurangabad circle, he said.

Also Read | Fulham vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Premier League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The recovery count increased by 199 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,85,028, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,011, the official said.

So far, 8,54,41,480 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Maharashtra, including 32,362 in the last 24 hours, as per state health department data.

It also showed the recovery rate was 98.16 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,34,440; fresh cases 144; death toll 1,48,401; recoveries 79,85,028; active cases 1,011; total tests 8,54,41,480.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)